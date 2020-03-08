Stephanie B 4 boats escorting the Grand Princess to dock in Oakland, California #Covid19 #coronavirus #itsnotjustaflu https://t.co/b1felY3sjp 10 seconds ago

NYT National News The Grand Princess, a cruise ship that has come to symbolize conflicting political signals in response to the coron… https://t.co/HRfQVmGubf 29 seconds ago

jose juan de avila RT @ABC: LIVE: Grand Princess cruise ship set to dock in Oakland port amid coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/YOjY5fZpDx 35 seconds ago

Times of News Europe Coronavirus: Grand Princess to dock at noon PDT, refunds full cruise fare for all guests https://t.co/xomRPW2Bbf https://t.co/udg2ewLesd 1 minute ago

sexy interracial moss ball ☄🌱 RT @cbloggy: Heard from a passenger on the coronavirus cruise Grand Princess, quarantined off the coast of San Francisco. They'll dock in O… 1 minute ago

The Viral Cuts RT @NewDay: The Grand Princess, carrying at least 21 people who have tested positive for coronavirus, is expected to dock at the Port of Oa… 3 minutes ago

Shoaib Abdullah Naji Coronavirus: Cruise ship Grand Princess to dock in California https://t.co/IyyVKTQ9YX 3 minutes ago