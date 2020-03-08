Global  

Coronavirus: Grand Princess to dock at noon PDT, refunds full cruise fare for all guests

USATODAY.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Princess Cruises' Grand Princess ship will dock at noon PDT in Oakland, California, beginning what is likely to be a multi-day disembarkation process.
News video: Officials Outline Plan For Bringing Grand Princess Into Port Of Oakland

Officials Outline Plan For Bringing Grand Princess Into Port Of Oakland 03:10

 A site at the Port of Oakland is being prepared for the arrival of the quarantined Grand Princess cruise ship and evacuations of passengers anticipated to start Monday will take two to three days, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Sunday. Betty Yu reports. (3-8-2020)

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coloradans Aboard Grand Princess Cruise Ship Making The Best Of It Despite Coronavirus Scare [Video]Coloradans Aboard Grand Princess Cruise Ship Making The Best Of It Despite Coronavirus Scare

Tom Gray and Sherri Pe’a from Colorado are among thousands of passengers aboard a cruise ship.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:37Published

Coronavirus Cases Rise In California, Worldwide [Video]Coronavirus Cases Rise In California, Worldwide

A 10-acre site at the Port of Oakland is being prepared and secured for the anticipated arrival of the quarantined Grand Princess cruise ship and evacuations of passengers anticipated to start Monday..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Grand Princess cruise ship hit by Covid-19 headed for California port

Coronavirus: Grand Princess cruise ship hit by Covid-19 headed for California portA cruise ship hit by the new coronavirus is headed to the port of Oakland, California, the captain told those on board, which is believed to still include three...
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus ship: Going 'stir crazy' on Grand Princess cruise

Margaret Bartlett is among 140 Britons on the Grand Princess where 21 have contracted Covid-19.
BBC News

