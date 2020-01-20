Scott Light RT @10TV: A Louisiana woman was arrested on drug charges after police determined the $5,000 cash she used to post an inmate's bail had a “s… 19 minutes ago 10TV.com A Louisiana woman was arrested on drug charges after police determined the $5,000 cash she used to post an inmate's… https://t.co/cHRg4xrYZ0 20 minutes ago Gregory Meriweather RT @RadioBlackOn: Police Jail Woman Who Paid Bail With Marijuana-Scented Cash https://t.co/9vbKMUahd7 https://t.co/2ITFNWnIxt 36 minutes ago KWTX News 10 A Louisiana woman was arrested on drug charges after police determined the $5,000 cash she used to post an inmate's… https://t.co/hiA13lwsAN 40 minutes ago STALLI CHAN RT @WTHRcom: Probably a good idea to take a whiff of your cash before handing it over to pay bail. https://t.co/CgmD9zFZY1 43 minutes ago [email protected] What the***is this shit? Spread this story. I feel bad for her. She has four kids. Over marijuana and all th… https://t.co/d3ic0wRcRa 2 hours ago Opelika-Auburn News A Louisiana woman was arrested on drug charges after police determined the $5,000 cash she used to post an inmate's… https://t.co/J0ld9Gr3eS 2 hours ago WTHR.com Probably a good idea to take a whiff of your cash before handing it over to pay bail. https://t.co/CgmD9zFZY1 2 hours ago