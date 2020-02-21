Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Matt Gaetz > 'I was quite serious': Rep. Matt Gaetz denies he wore gas mask to make light of coronavirus after constituent dies

'I was quite serious': Rep. Matt Gaetz denies he wore gas mask to make light of coronavirus after constituent dies

USATODAY.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Rep. Matt Gaetz denied he was making light of the coronavirus outbreak when he wore a gas mask in Congress after one of his constituents died.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Matt Gaetz Tweets Photo Of Him Wearing Gas Mask Ahead Of Coronavirus House Vote [Video]Matt Gaetz Tweets Photo Of Him Wearing Gas Mask Ahead Of Coronavirus House Vote

Matt Gaetz tweeted a photo of him wearing a gas mask.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:38Published

Matt Gaetz on The View [Video]Matt Gaetz on The View

Rep. Matt Gaetz appears on &apos;The View,&quot; mocks the death of the left

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 07:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rep. Matt Gaetz wore gas mask while House voted on coronavirus response bill

Rep. Matt Gaetz reportedly told journalists that he believes "members of congress are human petri dishes"
USATODAY.com

Days After Rep. Matt Gaetz Wore a Gas Mask to Vote on COVID-19 Funding, the Virus Killed One of His Constituents


TIME

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dannowicki

Dan Nowicki "'I was quite serious': Rep. Matt Gaetz denies he wore gas mask to make light of coronavirus after constituent dies… https://t.co/L4GiltUPKy 1 minute ago

PiperK

Karen Piper Matt Gaetz now says he "was quite serious" about wearing an actual gas mask to Congress, even though he was laughin… https://t.co/pxyGxovOuR 2 minutes ago

zIjASz7JtLMxdQP

uscfdot_com https://t.co/cjnuVU8spq 'I was quite serious': Rep. Matt Gaetz denies he wore gas mask to make light of coronavirus… https://t.co/CKWcjiBQgD 23 minutes ago

realBlakPac

BlakPac RT @LorenePaula: 'I was quite serious': Rep. Matt Gaetz denies he wore gas mask to make light of coronavirus after constituent dies https:/… 1 hour ago

LorenePaula

paula lorene horton 'I was quite serious': Rep. Matt Gaetz denies he wore gas mask to make light of coronavirus after constituent dies… https://t.co/R1WjsHkBwb 1 hour ago

kei_Isaka

KΣI - ISΔKΔ -'I was quite serious': Rep. Matt Gaetz denies he wore gas mask to make light of coronavirus after constituent dies… https://t.co/a0RJdXoawj 2 hours ago

nchute

Nate Chute btw, he said he was "quite serious" https://t.co/Grva9IcjU9 2 hours ago

FenderJazz2112

IS IT OVER YET Oh,***ALL the way off... 'I was quite serious': Rep. Matt Gaetz denies he wore gas mask to make light of corona… https://t.co/uDR8Wy5qEj 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.