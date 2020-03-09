Global  

Ireland cancels St. Patrick’s Day parades amid virus fear

Seattle Times Monday, 9 March 2020
Irish authorities canceled the nation’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations as concern around the coronavirus outbreak escalated. The St. Patrick’s parade scheduled for March 17 in Dublin has been shelved, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told reporters Monday in Dublin. About half a million people attended Ireland’s national day celebrations last year, with thousands traveling […]
 Best audio available. Irish premier Leo Varadkar has warned that more than half of the population in the Republic of Ireland could contract Covid-19, as the government unveiled a 430 million euro financial aid package. It comes as the government cancelled all St Patrick's Day parades across the...

