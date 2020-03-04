Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > ‘Class 12 exam to begin from March 31 inriot-hit areas’

‘Class 12 exam to begin from March 31 inriot-hit areas’

Hindu Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced schedule of Classes 10 and 12 examinations which were postponed in north-east Delh
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: University of Dayton students PARTY after shutdown amid coronavirus fear, drawing riot police with pepper spray balls

University of Dayton students PARTY after shutdown amid coronavirus fear, drawing riot police with pepper spray balls 00:26

 Students at the University of Dayton in Ohio threw one big street party on early Wednesday morning (March 11) after the school announced a shutdown out of coronavirus fears but full-fledged riot police showed up to disperse the festivities with pepper spray balls, which act like tear...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Group of ten students have miraculous escape after their tuk-tuk flips over [Video]

Group of ten students have miraculous escape after their tuk-tuk flips over

Ten students riding an overloaded auto-rickshaw on their way to an exam miraculously survived after their vehicle crashed and flipped over in northern India. The incident took place in Ludhiana,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:36Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.