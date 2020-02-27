Global  

Scott Morrison prepares to unveil coronavirus stimulus package

SBS Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Scott Morrison will tell business leaders the coronavirus is a "hydra-headed" challenge but the economic response won't be baked into his budget.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian health officials predict mass spread of coronavirus [Video]

Australian health officials predict mass spread of coronavirus

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison urges people to avoid gatherings of more than 500.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:14Published
Australian PM says world headed for 'pandemic,' puts emergency response plan in place [Video]

Australian PM says world headed for 'pandemic,' puts emergency response plan in place

There is every sign the world is about to be gripped by a pandemic of coronavirus, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned on Thursday, as Canberra kicked off emergency measures to restrain the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published

Recent related news from verified sources

As the day unfolded: Trump issues travel ban as Scott Morrison reveals $17.6b stimulus package

The World Health Organisation has declared the new coronavirus a pandemic, saying that Italy and Iran were now in the front line of the disease and other...
Brisbane Times Also reported by •RTTNewsNew Zealand HeraldSBS

Pensioners and welfare recipients get cash payments in coronavirus stimulus package

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a $4.8 billion plan to give pensioners and welfare recipients $750 cash payments to help as coronavirus continues.
SBS Also reported by •The Age

