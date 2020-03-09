Oil plunges 25%, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war
Monday, 9 March 2020 () Crude prices suffered their biggest daily rout since the 1991 Gulf War on Monday as top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia began a price war that threatens to overwhelm global oil markets with supply.A nearly 25% slump in oil prices triggered panic selling and heavy losses on Wall Street's main stock indexes as the rapid spread of coronavirus amplified fears of a global recession. [MKTS/GLOB]
Global Stocks Plunge Amid
Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear Global markets are taking a hit after a
failed deal between OPEC and Russia led to
the worst one-day crash in crude in decades. Saudi Arabia set off panic
within oil markets by
launching a price war. The Saudis are reacting to Russia's...
Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling..