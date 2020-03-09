Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Oil plunges 25%, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war

Oil plunges 25%, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war

Reuters India Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Crude prices suffered their biggest daily rout since the 1991 Gulf War on Monday as top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia began a price war that threatens to overwhelm global oil markets with supply.A nearly 25% slump in oil prices triggered panic selling and heavy losses on Wall Street's main stock indexes as the rapid spread of coronavirus amplified fears of a global recession. [MKTS/GLOB]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published < > Embed
News video: Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear

Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear 00:59

 Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear Global markets are taking a hit after a failed deal between OPEC and Russia led to the worst one-day crash in crude in decades. Saudi Arabia set off panic within oil markets by launching a price war. The Saudis are reacting to Russia's...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Double whammy: Oil, shares tumble on OPEC fallout, virus fears [Video]Double whammy: Oil, shares tumble on OPEC fallout, virus fears

Saudi Arabia's shock decision to increase oil output after OPEC talks failed rattled markets reeling from virus effect.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:17Published

Oil prices plunge, world shares trampled [Video]Oil prices plunge, world shares trampled

Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Goldman Warns Oil Could Dip Into the $20s as Price War Begins

OPEC and Russia have started an oil price war that could push crude into the $20s, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Newsmax Also reported by •OilPrice.comMENAFN.com

Wall Street Aims To Collapse At Open

Oil prices recorded a historic mishap to a 30-year low on implosion in OPEC. Saudi Arabia launched a price war on Russia and that could result in dangerous...
RTTNews


Tweets about this

Newsmongerng

News Monger Oil plunges 25%, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war https://t.co/GsB0PsMOtd 12 minutes ago

PopescuCo

🇪🇺 🇲🇨🇨🇭Dan Popescu 🇫🇷🇮🇹🇷🇴 Oil plunges 25%, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war https://t.co/YRMXGAcF6S via @Reuters https://t.co/aHWeCgK2f8 14 minutes ago

ValenzuelaPost

ValenzuelaPost Oil plunges 25%, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war https://t.co/wVhgRQqigD 17 minutes ago

stanleysuen

Stanley Suen Oil plunges 25%, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war https://t.co/YxWcuhVU3C 19 minutes ago

Tony_ALGHARIB

Tony AL GHARIB Oil plunges 25%, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/xZAQYDClvL 24 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Oil plunges 25%, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war https://t.co/NooucWu4XM 27 minutes ago

DocGamester

Dan #RiggedElection RT @JapanToday: Oil plunges 25%, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war https://t.co/cQ2acMMwn1 31 minutes ago

JapanToday

Japan Today News Oil plunges 25%, hit by erupting Saudi-Russia oil price war https://t.co/cQ2acMMwn1 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.