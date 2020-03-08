Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Italy > Stocks savaged, Italy on lockdown, prisons in uproar as coronavirus spreads

Stocks savaged, Italy on lockdown, prisons in uproar as coronavirus spreads

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
All of Italy under lockdown, reeling financial markets and rioting prisoners made clear on Monday how the global coronavirus epidemic was extending its reach into all aspects of social and economic life.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Streets of Milan are eerily empty amid coronavirus lockdown [Video]Streets of Milan are eerily empty amid coronavirus lockdown

The usually crowded city of Milan is more or less shut down after the government, hoping to stop the spread of coronavirus, imposed a lockdown across several regions in the north of Italy.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:46Published

Coronavirus Pushing Italy Into Lockdown [Video]Coronavirus Pushing Italy Into Lockdown

Coronavirus Pushing Italy Into Lockdown

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Stocks savaged, bars deserted, prisons in uproar as coronavirus spreads

Deserted bars, reeling share dealers and rioting prisoners made clear on Monday how the global coronavirus epidemic was extending its reach into all aspects of...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.