Italy Limits Movement in Entire Country in Bid to Halt Coronavirus

Seattle Times Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
ROME — The Italian government on Monday night locked down the entire country in a desperate effort to stem a coronavirus outbreak that has hobbled the country’s already vulnerable economy, threatened to overwhelm its public health system and killed more people than in any country outside China. The measures, announced in a prime time news […]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Britons warned against travel to Italy

Britons warned against travel to Italy 00:51

 British nationals are being warned against all but essential travel to coronavirus-stricken Italy in updated advice issued by the Government. The updated guidance came after Italian premier Giuseppe Conte extended restrictions from the north to the entire country in an attempt to stop the spread of...

Coronavirus: Italy becomes most affected country after China [Video]Coronavirus: Italy becomes most affected country after China

Coronavirus: Italy becomes most affected country after China

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:06Published

Palestine's minister of health confirms country's first seven coronavirus cases [Video]Palestine's minister of health confirms country's first seven coronavirus cases

Palestine's Minister of Health, Mai Kaileh, announced on March 5 that the country has seven cases of coronavirus. Kaileh said: "We were informed of the injury of a member of the Greek delegation who..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:39Published


Italy imposes nationwide travel restrictions to contain coronavirus

Italian premier Giuseppe Conte has said he is extending restrictions on travel from the north to the entire country to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Belfast Telegraph

Italy imposes nationwide restrictions to contain new virus

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte says he is extending restrictions on travel from the north to entire country to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.
CTV News


