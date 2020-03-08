Global  

Italy extends coronavirus quarantine to entire country

FT.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Population of 60m instructed to stay at home except for urgent health or work reasons
News video: Coronavirus: Italy imposes quarantine on millions

Coronavirus: Italy imposes quarantine on millions 00:36

 More than a quarter of Italy’s population have been placed in mandatory quarantine as the government attempts to stem the spread of coronavirus. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree just after midnight, which affects about 16 million people in the country’s prosperous north, including...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Italy Imposes Nationwide Lockdown To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]Italy Imposes Nationwide Lockdown To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus

Italy&apos;s prime minister extended a travel ban to the entire country. Public gatherings have also been banned.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:55Published

Britons warned against travel to Italy [Video]Britons warned against travel to Italy

British nationals are being warned against all but essential travel to coronavirus-stricken Italy in updated advice issued by the Government. The updated guidance came after Italian premier Giuseppe..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tablet interactive: Coronavirus outbreak

Italy extends coronavirus emergency measures to entire country, as Victoria's chief medical officer says Victorians will have a 50-50 chance of catching...
The Age Also reported by •Seattle TimesEurasia ReviewFOXNews.comCTV News

Coronavirus: Italy's premier extends travel restrictions to entire country, affecting 60 million people

Coronavirus: Italy's premier extends travel restrictions to entire country, affecting 60 million peoplePrime Minister Giuseppe Conte says Italy planned to restrict movement throughout the entire country, locking down some 60 million people in an unprecedented move...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.comReutersWorldNews

Tweets about this

PeaMyrtle

Myrtle Newsam RT @news_ntd: “Stay at home.” #Italy’s Prime Minister @GiuseppeConteIT announced that starting Tuesday, the entire country will be placed… 6 seconds ago

ConservadorUS

Lente Conservador Italy Extends Quarantine to the Entire Country Over Coronavirus https://t.co/Nd0A3TPISx 8 minutes ago

EkoloStrat

Stéphane Ekolo #Italy extends #coronavirus #quarantine to entire country - FT https://t.co/kDy4P3QAAv via @FT https://t.co/KpM4nSIYlv 9 minutes ago

tymesharzze

tymesharzze Italy extends coronavirus lockdown across the WHOLE country https://t.co/9tE5Xtak5x via @MailOnline 10 minutes ago

ClubCabeza

Steve Cabeza CNBC: Italy expands its quarantine to the entire country as coronavirus cases and deaths surge. https://t.co/IstzdGPqky via @GoogleNews 11 minutes ago

VasanthStag

Vasanth JB RT @FT: Italy extends coronavirus quarantine to entire country https://t.co/fcvND9EOs0 11 minutes ago

iamanya5

iamAlicia RT @CarmenKwan926: Italy extends coronavirus quarantine to entire country https://t.co/KGBcrwxmfF via @financialtimes 12 minutes ago

sa_nightingale

NightingaleSA Italy reported a surge of 1,807 confirmed cases nationwide, bringing the total to at least 9,172 confirmed cases… https://t.co/Pvrz8w4DeS 12 minutes ago

