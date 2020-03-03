Global  

US Olympic and Paralympic Committee postpones Tokyo media summit due to coronavirus fears

USATODAY.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
More than 100 Olympians and Paralympians, as well as media outlets from around country, had been expected at four-day event in Los Angeles.
IOC: Tokyo Olympics preparations continue despite coronavirus fears [Video]IOC: Tokyo Olympics preparations continue despite coronavirus fears

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach emphasises that preparations for Tokyo 2020 continue despite the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak. He says that the IOC are not..

Will the Olympics be cancelled? [Video]Will the Olympics be cancelled?

The International Olympic Committee has sought to play down fears of Tokyo 2020 being delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Team USA postpones athlete media summit, citing coronavirus concerns

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has postponed its 2020 Team USA Media Summit, where top U.S. athletes were expected to gather in Los Angeles...
USOPC postpones Olympic athlete gathering as precaution

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has postponed a gathering of hundreds of athletes and media to prevent a possible spread of coronavirus...
