Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The number of people infected with the coronavirus topped 111,000 across the world as the outbreak spread to more countries, causing greater economic damage.
News video: Coronavirus infections top 100,000 worldwide

Coronavirus infections top 100,000 worldwide 02:18

 The number of people infected with coronavirus across the world surpassed 100,000 on Friday as the outbreak reached more countries and the economic damage intensified. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Dirty Banknotes Could Be Spreading The Coronavirus [Video]Dirty Banknotes Could Be Spreading The Coronavirus

The World Health Organization recommends washing your hands after handling money in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus: The outbreak in India and should we be worried?| Oneindia News [Video]Coronavirus: The outbreak in India and should we be worried?| Oneindia News

As the number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 43, we trace all the Indians and foreigners in India who are affected by the disease and how they contracted it. Next we discuss some precautions..

Factbox: Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world

The rapid spread of the new coronavirus has increased fears of a pandemic, sending global markets into a dive last week and prompting governments to step up...
Reuters

