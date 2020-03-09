Global  

Stocks savaged, Italy on lockdown, Trump seeks to reassure as coronavirus spreads

Reuters Monday, 9 March 2020
All of Italy under lockdown, reeling financial markets and rioting prisoners made clear on Monday how the global coronavirus epidemic was extending its reach into all aspects of social and economic life.
0
News video: Is a Trump Coronavirus Aid Package on the Way?

Is a Trump Coronavirus Aid Package on the Way? 01:59

 The White House is mulling additional options to offset the economic fallout from the coronavirus for those infected and for companies and industries impacted.

