Pac-12 coaches tab Oregon’s Pritchard as player of the year

Seattle Times Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Oregon’s Payton Pritchard has been named Pac-12 player of the year by the conference’s coaches. UCLA coach Mick Cronin was voted coach of the year and Arizona freshman forward Zeke Nnaji freshman of the year in honors announced Monday. Colorado’s Tyler Bey was named defensive player of the year, UCLA’s Chris Smith most improved player […]
Iowa’s Garza, Badgers’ Gard take AP All-Big Ten top honors

Iowa’s Luka Garza is The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten Conference and Wisconsin’s Greg Gard is its coach of the year. Garza was the...
Seattle Times

Oregon's Pritchard, UCLA's Cronin win AP Pac-12 honors

Oregon's Pritchard, UCLA's Cronin win AP Pac-12 honorsOregon guard Payton Pritchard is the unanimous choice as The Associated Press Pac-12 player of the year
FOX Sports

