Australian share market plunges amid oil price war and coronavirus fears

European stocks plunged into bear market territory Monday, with the regional Stoxx 600 index now down more than 20% from recent peaks. An oil price war isn't helping the mood. Julian Satterthwaite reports.
The Dow Jones Industrial average fell by 2,000 points on the first day of trading this week after an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia drove prices to the lowest since 1991 started over the..
In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. eBay is trying to crack down on price gouging among coronavirus fears. Oil prices are dropping to..
OPEC’s third biggest producer, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is entering the oil price war as it has ordered its national oil producer to boost supply to the... OilPrice.com Also reported by •Newsmax
The world’s top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is going after Russia’s oil market share in Europe with deeply discounted Arab Light crude at up to three times... OilPrice.com Also reported by •The Age •bizjournals
