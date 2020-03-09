Global  

Australian share market plunges amid oil price war and coronavirus fears

SBS Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The Australian share market has dropped 3.59 per cent after global markets were smashed overnight.
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: European stocks plunge into bear market territory

European stocks plunge into bear market territory 01:58

 European stocks plunged into bear market territory Monday, with the regional Stoxx 600 index now down more than 20% from recent peaks. An oil price war isn't helping the mood. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Ep 53 | CoronaVirus COVID-19 and Oil Price War Spreads Panic [Video]

Ep 53 | CoronaVirus COVID-19 and Oil Price War Spreads Panic

The Dow Jones Industrial average fell by 2,000 points on the first day of trading this week after an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia drove prices to the lowest since 1991 started over the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 30:28
Financial Focus: stock market, eBay, oil prices [Video]

Financial Focus: stock market, eBay, oil prices

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. eBay is trying to crack down on price gouging among coronavirus fears. Oil prices are dropping to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32

Recent related news from verified sources

Oil Price War Escalates As OPEC's No.3 Boosts Production

OPEC’s third biggest producer, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is entering the oil price war as it has ordered its national oil producer to boost supply to the...
OilPrice.com

Saudi Arabia Strikes Back At Russia In Key Oil Market

The world’s top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is going after Russia’s oil market share in Europe with deeply discounted Arab Light crude at up to three times...
OilPrice.com

Tweets about this

9NewsGoldCoast

Nine News Gold Coast It's a sea of red on the Australian share market which took a 7% dive at the opening of trade, falling even lower j… https://t.co/uWvfsbq9bG 5 days ago

9NewsQueensland

Nine News Queensland It's a sea of red on the Australian share market which took a 7% dive at the opening of trade, falling even lower j… https://t.co/L3WGX1jCFi 5 days ago

9NewsGoldCoast

Nine News Gold Coast The Australian share market has once again been shocked by overnight #coronavirus developments, routing $30 billion… https://t.co/GrSpH10x9B 6 days ago

9NewsQueensland

Nine News Queensland The Australian share market has once again been shocked by overnight #coronavirus developments, routing $30 billion… https://t.co/XcKguFC7Tl 6 days ago

SSXman2

S. S. Xman RT @dez_blanchfield: Australian share market plunges amid oil price war and coronavirus fears https://t.co/v4U7uv2zVe 6 days ago

dez_blanchfield

Dez Blanchfield Australian share market plunges amid oil price war and coronavirus fears https://t.co/v4U7uv2zVe 1 week ago

GermanChamberOz

AHK Australia RT @SBSNews: The Australian share market has dropped 3.59 per cent after global markets were smashed overnight. https://t.co/Q3AaiuQNoZ 1 week ago

SBSNews

SBS News The Australian share market has dropped 3.59 per cent after global markets were smashed overnight. https://t.co/Q3AaiuQNoZ 1 week ago

