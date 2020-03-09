Global  

China has no new local coronavirus cases outside Hubei for third day

Reuters Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Mainland China reported no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases outside of Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, for the third straight day, while major Chinese cities remained on alert for imported infections.
 Wisconsin's third confirmed case of coronavirus, or COVID-19, is a person in Dane County. The news came less than a day after a second reported case in Pierce County.

