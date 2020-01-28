Gunmen kill 43 in attacks on 2 villages in Burkina Faso

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

OUAGADOUGOU, OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Gunmen killed at least 43 people in attacks on two villages in northern Burkina Faso, the government said Monday. Armed men attacked Dinguila and Barga villages in Yatenga province, the government said in a statement on Monday. The military was dispatched to secure the villages and at least six injured were taken... 👓 View full article

