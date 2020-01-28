Global  

Gunmen kill 43 in attacks on 2 villages in Burkina Faso

WorldNews Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Gunmen kill 43 in attacks on 2 villages in Burkina FasoOUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Gunmen killed at least 43 people in attacks on two villages in northern Burkina Faso, the government said Monday. Armed men attacked Dinguila and Barga villages in Yatenga province, the government said in a statement on Monday. The military was dispatched to secure the villages and at least six injured were taken...
Recent related videos from verified sources

8 Million Children Forced Out Of School Due To Violence In West Africa [Video]

8 Million Children Forced Out Of School Due To Violence In West Africa

8 Million Children Forced Out Of School Due To Violence In West Africa A UNICEF report calculates more than 8 million school-aged children in West Africa have been forced out of school because of..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:36Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Dozens killed in attacks on Burkina Faso villages

At least 43 dead, six wounded after gunmen raid villages in Yatenga Province near the border with Mali.
Al Jazeera

At least 43 killed in attack on Burkina Faso villages

Unidentified assailants killed at least 43 people in raids on villages in northern Burkina Faso on Sunday, in one of the deadliest such attacks of the past year,...
Reuters


