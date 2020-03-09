Global  

Trump has not been tested for coronavirus - White House

Reuters Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump has not been tested for the coronavirus, the White House said on Monday, though at least two lawmakers with whom he has recently come into contact have announced they were self-quarantining after attending a conference with a person who had tested positive for the virus.
News video: Trump floats 'very substantial' payroll tax cut

Trump floats 'very substantial' payroll tax cut 01:04

 President Donald Trump said on Monday the White House will discuss with Congress on Tuesday possibly cutting payroll taxes to support the economy as it deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump shakes hands with Rep. Doug Collins, now being self-quarantined [Video]Trump shakes hands with Rep. Doug Collins, now being self-quarantined

Upon arrival in Georgia on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump was greeted by congressman Doug Collins, who on Monday said that he was self-quarantining after coming in contact with a person who tested..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:35Published

Trump downplays virus as lawmakers self-quarantine [Video]Trump downplays virus as lawmakers self-quarantine

U.S. President Donald Trump, who spent the weekend at his private Mar-a-Lago resort, has been furiously defending his administration’s response to the growing coronavirus outbreak. This report..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump has not been tested for coronavirus, White House says, despite indirect contact

Trump has not been tested for coronavirus despite a series of encounters with lawmakers who had contact with others who tested positive.
USATODAY.com

Mark Meadows, Trump’s incoming chief of staff, to self-quarantine over coronavirus fears

Mark Meadows, President Trump’s incoming White House chief of staff, may have come in contact with the Conservative Political Action Conference attendee who...
FOXNews.com


