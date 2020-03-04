Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Pearl Jam postpones first leg of Gigaton tour amid coronavirus concerns

Pearl Jam postpones first leg of Gigaton tour amid coronavirus concerns

Seattle Times Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The first leg of Pearl Jam's anticipated Gigaton tour, set to begin March 18 in Toronto, has been postponed, the band announced on social media Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Yungblud postpones Asia tour leg over coronavirus concerns [Video]Yungblud postpones Asia tour leg over coronavirus concerns

Yungblud has axed the Asia leg of his tour after he was advised not to travel to his gigs in South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Singapore due to coronavirus concerns.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:25Published

Nicky Jam Breaks Down His Tattoos [Video]Nicky Jam Breaks Down His Tattoos

Nicky Jam got his first tattoo when he was 10-years-old and unsurprisingly his dad wasn't very happy about it. From the tattoo of his mom on his arm to the neck tattoo he got when he was in Colombia,..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 07:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Due to Coronavirus

Pearl Jam was scheduled to kick off its North American tour on March 18.
Billboard.com

Coronavirus scare: Pop star Khalid postpones India tour

International pop artiste Khalid, who was scheduled to perform in India for the first time in April, isn't coming after all. The singer has postponed his Asia...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BakersRelay

BakersRelay RT @seattletimes: As the novel coronavirus continues to spread in Washington and around the globe, an increasing number of high-profile eve… 2 minutes ago

seattletimes

The Seattle Times As the novel coronavirus continues to spread in Washington and around the globe, an increasing number of high-profi… https://t.co/skm0Tb7jK3 4 minutes ago

DavidCable13

David Cable Pearl Jam postpones first leg of Gigaton tour amid coronavirus concerns | The Seattle Times https://t.co/AYwUCrFJjv 16 minutes ago

cool_v

Cool_V 🖖🌊 🇺🇸 Pearl Jam postpones the first leg of its Gigaton tour... #COVID19 https://t.co/vPWmqYY55y 2 hours ago

karldotcom

karldotcom RT @adamrwallis: BREAKING: Pearl Jam postpones first leg of #Gigaton tour. One of the first bands to do so for a North American tour amid c… 2 hours ago

adamrwallis

Adam Wallis BREAKING: Pearl Jam postpones first leg of #Gigaton tour. One of the first bands to do so for a North American tour… https://t.co/JBQkBx5j77 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.