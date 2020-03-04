Pearl Jam postpones first leg of Gigaton tour amid coronavirus concerns
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 (
1 hour ago)
The first leg of Pearl Jam's anticipated Gigaton tour, set to begin March 18 in Toronto, has been postponed, the band announced on social media Monday.
