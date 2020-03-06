Global  

Trump has not been tested for coronavirus, White House says, despite indirect contact

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Trump has not been tested for coronavirus despite a series of encounters with lawmakers who had contact with others who tested positive.
👓 View full article
0
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump 'not concerned' as coronavirus cases rise in DC area

Trump 'not concerned' as coronavirus cases rise in DC area 00:26

 President Donald Trump says he isn't concerned that the coronavirus is getting closer to the nation's capital and the White House.

Trump shakes hands with Rep. Doug Collins, now being self-quarantined [Video]Trump shakes hands with Rep. Doug Collins, now being self-quarantined

Upon arrival in Georgia on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump was greeted by congressman Doug Collins, who on Monday said that he was self-quarantining after coming in contact with a person who tested..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:35Published

Is a Trump Coronavirus Aid Package on the Way? [Video]Is a Trump Coronavirus Aid Package on the Way?

The White House is mulling additional options to offset the economic fallout from the coronavirus for those infected and for companies and industries impacted.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:59Published


Trump has not been tested for coronavirus - White House

U.S. President Donald Trump has not been tested for the coronavirus, the White House said on Monday, though at least two lawmakers with whom he has recently come...
Reuters

U.S. could take targeted stimulus action amid coronavirus: White House adviser

The Trump administration is considering steps to stimulate the U.S. economy amid the coronavirus outbreak, but would prefer targeted action, White House economic...
Reuters


Tweets about this

IniestraRosi

Rosi Iniestra RT @DrDenaGrayson: As an MD, PhD expert on viral #pandemic threats, the reason why #coronavirus testing has not been performed is because t… 2 seconds ago

KarenBeisser

Karen Ross RT @politico: Trump has not been tested for coronavirus, even after attending CPAC. An attendee of the February conference eventually teste… 8 seconds ago

rjcrock2003

🇨🇦Golden Resister 🌊 Trump Walks Away From Reporters After They Ask Him If He’s Been Tested For Coronavirus https://t.co/beZlXzAvRn 9 seconds ago

LazuliLady

[email protected]🆘 RT @funder: Trump has not been tested for coronavirus. So he might have it, and he might be making people sick, but he doesn’t f*cking care… 10 seconds ago

eyzwydshut

Laura_May RT @stevenportnoy: WH @PressSec says Trump has NOT been tested for coronavirus, “because he has neither had prolonged close contact with an… 11 seconds ago

VitascopeTweets

Vitascope When asked if President Trump had been tested for the coronavirus, VP Pence said he did not know. "We’ll refer tha… https://t.co/iG5kEEsAu0 17 seconds ago

EdwardAlbee4

Not Edward Albee RT @JCBua: After Announcing Another Briefing Tomorrow Trump Runs Off Without Answering Whether He Has Been Tested For #CoronaVirus https://… 21 seconds ago

ShreddedTweets5

ShreddedTweets53 🍎 RT @Acosta: Grisham: Trump has not been tested for Coronavirus, in “excellent health.” https://t.co/a0pjcvv79J 24 seconds ago

