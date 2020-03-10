Global  

Madonna, Pearl Jam cancel shows amid coronavirus fears; 'Wheel of Fortune' nixes live audience

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Madonna cancels the last two stops of her Madame X tour after France bans events of more than 1,000 people, while Pearl Jam postponed its 2020 tour.
'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' Scrap Audience Due To Coronavirus

The coronavirus scare has now made its way to two of the most popular shows on television -- "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune." Production sources at the two...
TMZ.com

Pearl Jam postpones first leg of Gigaton tour amid coronavirus concerns

The first leg of Pearl Jam's anticipated Gigaton tour, set to begin March 18 in Toronto, has been postponed, the band announced on social media Monday.
Seattle Times

