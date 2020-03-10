Global  

Jets jump into playoff position with 4-2 win over Coyotes

Seattle Times Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and two assists to lead the Winnipeg Jets over the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 on Monday night in a matchup critical to the crowded Western Conference playoff race. Cody Eakin broke a 2-all tie for the Jets at 11:33 of the third period when he picked up […]
