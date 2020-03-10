Jets jump into playoff position with 4-2 win over Coyotes Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and two assists to lead the Winnipeg Jets over the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 on Monday night in a matchup critical to the crowded Western Conference playoff race. Cody Eakin broke a 2-all tie for the Jets at 11:33 of the third period when he picked up […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this NHL Jets Jets jump into playoff position with 4-2 win over Coyotes https://t.co/paiycg7oDA 10 minutes ago NHL Jets Jets jump into playoff position with 4-2 win over Coyotes https://t.co/VBAQO7aMxe 34 minutes ago Sports News Jets jump into playoff position with 4-2 win over Coyotes https://t.co/zdxUMmu2hp 46 minutes ago Skater Skip "Jets Jump Into Playoff Position With 4-2 Win Over Coyotes" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/KCJwIIuNUi 46 minutes ago Rappin Mitch Jets jump into playoff position with 4-2 win over Coyotes https://t.co/g3MfAXoXmw 48 minutes ago ♡ 𝒯𝒶𝓂𝒶𝓇𝒶 𝒩𝑜𝑒𝓁𝓁𝑒 ✞ RT @snseanreynolds: Wild win in overtime to jump into the 1st wild-card spot dropping NSH below the playoff line & the Jets into 10th. The… 1 day ago Sean Reynolds Wild win in overtime to jump into the 1st wild-card spot dropping NSH below the playoff line & the Jets into 10th.… https://t.co/gmlnEVaTeZ 1 day ago