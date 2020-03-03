Global  

China's President Xi visits Wuhan as number of new coronavirus cases tumbles

Reuters Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, on Tuesday, marking the first time he has done so since the epidemic began late last year.
News video: China's Xi visits Wuhan as new coronavirus cases recede

China's Xi visits Wuhan as new coronavirus cases recede 01:44

 President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the coronavirus epicenter, for the first time since the outbreak began there. It's a sign of Chinese confidence that the tide is turning. Lucy Fielder reports.

Xi visits Wuhan as number of new coronavirus cases falls

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, on Tuesday, marking the first time he has done so since the epidemic began...
Coronavirus Updates: Outbreak in China Starts to Come Under Control

China reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in more than a month on Tuesday, but the epidemic showed little signs of waning elsewhere.
