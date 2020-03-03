Global  

Melbourne school to close until Sunday after teacher coronavirus case

The Age Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
At least 30 students at Carey Baptist Grammar are being tested for coronavirus after a teacher contracted the disease in Victoria's first case of human-to-human transmission.
