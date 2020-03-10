Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bulldogs' Hayes banned for round one

Bulldogs' Hayes banned for round one

The Age Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Western Bulldogs wingman Will Hayes will miss round one of the AFL season after accepting a one-match suspension for rough conduct.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RandSNewsfeed

Racing And Sports Bulldogs' Hayes banned for AFL round one. #AFL Tribunal # https://t.co/45VF2idErN 3 hours ago

theagesport

The Age Sport RT @agerealfooty: Western Bulldogs wingman Will Hayes will miss round one of the AFL season after accepting a one-match suspension for roug… 3 hours ago

all_afl_news

all-afl-news New TheAge article .. Title: Bulldogs' Hayes banned for round one Article Length: Short Tone: mild positive Menti… https://t.co/rObnb1HPIm 3 hours ago

agerealfooty

Real Footy (AFL) Western Bulldogs wingman Will Hayes will miss round one of the AFL season after accepting a one-match suspension fo… https://t.co/JHwhMJJWSE 3 hours ago

SportsNewscomau

SportsNews.com.au Bulldogs' Hayes banned for AFL round one https://t.co/o7URMZyQBB 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.