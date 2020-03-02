Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > NSW expert behind Trump coronavirus response backs work-from-home call

NSW expert behind Trump coronavirus response backs work-from-home call

The Age Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The NSW epidemiologist whose work inspired the Trump administration's coronavirus response has backed calls for more Australians to work from home.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump: White House's Coronavirus Response Is 'Perfectly Coordinated And Fine Tuned'

Trump: White House's Coronavirus Response Is 'Perfectly Coordinated And Fine Tuned' 01:14

 President Trump defended his coronavirus response.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Health expert calls government's response to coronavirus 'perverse' [Video]Health expert calls government's response to coronavirus "perverse"

Health expert calls government's response to coronavirus "perverse"

Credit: LBC     Duration: 02:23Published

President Trump provides an update on the government's response to the novel coronavirus as the number of cases grows in the U.S [Video]President Trump provides an update on the government's response to the novel coronavirus as the number of cases grows in the U.S

President Trump, along with Vice President Mike Pence and several health officials, held a news conference Monday, March 9, to update the public on the government's response to the novel coronavirus..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 43:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg Claps Back at Trump Over Coronavirus Response: ‘Your Own Aides Trashing You’

Bloomberg Claps Back at Trump Over Coronavirus Response: ‘Your Own Aides Trashing You’Michael Bloomberg clapped back at President Trump’s response to the growing coronavirus threat on Monday, tweeting that aides within the Trump administration...
The Wrap

Trump's concerning coronavirus response betrays his White House's biggest flaws ǀ View

Trump's concerning coronavirus response betrays his White House's biggest flaws ǀ View
euronews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt NSW expert behind Trump coronavirus response backs work-from-home call - https://t.co/REbDP0b4fV #GoogleAlerts 27 minutes ago

pakulak

djp Dumbo, you couldn’t even be the***sweeper behind a circus parade of chimps. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ ‘Maybe I have a… https://t.co/GPpqItVmFB 2 days ago

HaroldBeSmith

Harold Smith RT @dawnbazely: Epidemics expert Jonathan Quick @jonoquick: ‘The worst-case scenario for #coronavirus is likely’ https://t.co/9cKvHYVfwU NB… 1 week ago

dawnbazely

Dawn Bazely Epidemics expert Jonathan Quick @jonoquick: ‘The worst-case scenario for #coronavirus is likely’… https://t.co/ffrARuWi2B 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.