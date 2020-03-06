Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Sindhu, Saina chase glory as All England Championships get underway amid coronavirus outbreak

Sindhu, Saina chase glory as All England Championships get underway amid coronavirus outbreak

Hindu Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Concerned about over COVID-19 fears, seven Indian shuttlers, including former top 10 player H.S. Prannoy and world No. 10 men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have withdrawn from the All England
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: PV SINDHU HOPES FOR A GOOD SHOW AT ALL ENGLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS AMID CORONAVIRUS THREAT | Oneindia News

PV SINDHU HOPES FOR A GOOD SHOW AT ALL ENGLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS AMID CORONAVIRUS THREAT | Oneindia News 05:08

 Ace India shuttler PV Sindhu feels the coronavirus outbreak is a serious threat but she keeps herself focussed on doing well in the upcoming All England Badminton Championships, starting March 11.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

No handshakes, only 'namastes' for top Indian shuttler on virus caution

Top Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu will not be shaking hands during next week's All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham and use the traditional...
Reuters India

Indian players skip All England badminton over coronavirus fears

Seven Indian badminton players have pulled out of next week's All England Open championships over coronavirus fears, the Badminton Association of India said, as...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

mid_day

mid-day #PVSindhu, #SainaNehwal Chase Glory As All England Gets Underway Amid #Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/GVGrUwJy5b 2 hours ago

current_go

GoCurrent PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal chase glory as All England gets underway amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/szczEfhxB3 https://t.co/AIvy0AttTh 2 hours ago

BikramS1996

🇮🇳 Bikram Samanta 🇮🇳 RT @indiatvnews: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal chase glory as All England gets underway amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/RwF6YaNQ36 https:… 3 hours ago

indiatvnews

India TV PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal chase glory as All England gets underway amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/RwF6YaNQ36 https://t.co/9QgKjaEmIk 3 hours ago

AsiavilleNews

Asiaville Undeterred by the #CoronavirusOutbreak, Indian shuttlers will continue to chase glory at the All England Championsh… https://t.co/ktMdAL6vA0 3 hours ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Sindhu, Saina chase glory as All England gets underway amid coronavirus outbreak BIRMINGHAM: Undeterred by the c… https://t.co/hN8q5wNB9O 3 hours ago

ANN_Newsable

Asianet Newsable Undeterred by the coronavirus outbreak, Indian shuttlers including PV Sindhu @Pvsindhu1 Saina Nehwal @NSaina will c… https://t.co/v7nr2UXKsB 4 hours ago

dt_next

DT Next Former silver medallist #SainaNehwal and #KidambiSrikanth will eye valuable points to squeeze inside the top 16 bef… https://t.co/Rbj3xq2IgT 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.