Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > MPs to question top prison, parole board officials about case of woman murdered by parolee

MPs to question top prison, parole board officials about case of woman murdered by parolee

CBC.ca Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The heads of Canada's prison service and the parole board will be on the hot seat today as the House of Commons public safety committee begins hearings on the death of a young Quebec woman murdered by a convicted killer out on day parole.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Krystal Kenney sentenced to 3 years in prison in connection to the Kelsey Berreth case [Video]Krystal Kenney sentenced to 3 years in prison in connection to the Kelsey Berreth case

Krystal Lee Kenney was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by one year of mandatory parole, for her role in the death of Kelsey Berreth.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:10Published

Woman convicted in texting suicide case released from jail [Video]Woman convicted in texting suicide case released from jail

The woman convicted in a texting suicide case in Massachusetts has been released from prison.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lynette White's killer Jeffrey Gafoor could be moved to an open prison

Lynette White's killer Jeffrey Gafoor could be moved to an open prisonThe Parole Board has recommended that he is moved to an open prison but has refused to grant parole
Wales Online


Tweets about this

nsalfred

Nelson Alfred MPs questioning officials about case of woman murdered by parolee https://t.co/Edj57mZWXg 21 minutes ago

asimakoaa

Anna Asimakopulos MPs to question top prison, parole board officials about case of woman murdered by parolee | CBC News https://t.co/u3NTIWlje2 1 hour ago

donna_prevost

donna prevost MPs questioning officials about case of woman murdered by parolee https://t.co/8elTjD8niW 1 hour ago

NEWZFOX

NEWZFOX MPs questioning officials about case of woman murdered by parolee https://t.co/VGYAh92CY7 2 hours ago

bevrobertson3

b.robertson RT @natnewswatch: MPs to question top prison, parole board officials about case of woman murdered by parolee | CBC News https://t.co/Az5f1E… 2 hours ago

natnewswatch

National Newswatch MPs to question top prison, parole board officials about case of woman murdered by parolee | CBC News https://t.co/Az5f1E9rM1 2 hours ago

efrysouthernon2

efry_southernontarioregion RT @JohnHoward_Can: MPs to question top prison, parole board officials about case of woman murdered by parolee | CBC News https://t.co/IfNT… 3 hours ago

BrowneLawOffice

Browne Law Office PC Government to question top #prison, #parole board officials about case of person murdered by parolee #murder… https://t.co/3DFhldVqNQ 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.