Saudi Arabia escalates oil price war with plan to maximise supply

FT.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
State oil producer to supply market with 12.3m barrels of crude a day in April
News video: Coronavirus: FTSE 100 falls nearly 9% as global slump triggers oil price war

Coronavirus: FTSE 100 falls nearly 9% as global slump triggers oil price war 02:07

 The global economc fallout from coronavirus worsened early on Monday, with the FTSE 100 plunging nearly 9% after Saudi Arabia launched an oil price war.View on euronews

Crude Oil Price Crash as Saudi Arabia Sparks Oil Price War

(MENAFN - DailyFX) Oil Prices Post Record Drop Saudi Arabia Sparks Oil Price WarOil prices saw a record drop at the open, plunging as much as 30% w...
MENAFN.com

'There is no place to hide in energy'

The energy industry is experiencing unprecedented volatility today, as oil prices had the largest single-day drop since the U.S. invaded Iraq in 1991 and company...
bizjournals


ShuaibA12

Shuaib RT @business: Saudi Arabia says it will flood the market with a record 12.3 million barrels of oil a day in April https://t.co/7K6xh3mAHq 5 seconds ago

khalafroula

roula khalaf Saudi Arabia pursuing a “shock and awe” strategy to demonstrate it had the capability to raise supply faster than a… https://t.co/GcFuyPnHfy 2 minutes ago

nonso2

Nonso Obikili Saudi Arabia Escalates Price War With Huge Oil Output Hike https://t.co/uKDGulJQRT 3 minutes ago

middleeast

Bloomberg Middle East Saudi Arabia says it will flood the market with a record 12.3 million barrels a day to the market in April https://t.co/AAMNFe57iT 3 minutes ago

yescool13

yesy RT @FT: Saudi Arabia escalates oil price war with plan to maximise supply https://t.co/b1Hk3YauTK 3 minutes ago

MenaCommodities

Mena Commodities ® #Oil #Energy #SaudiArabia #OPEC Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 escalates price war with huge oil output hike with #Aramco pledgi… https://t.co/kcFZlbK6i2 5 minutes ago

gwcollinge

Winston Collinge RT @HowardArcherUK: #Oil market - #Brent is currently trading around $37/barrel after sinking as low as $31.02/barrel on Monday. Saudi Ara… 6 minutes ago

stbusinessdesk

ST Business Desk Saudi Arabia escalates price war with huge oil output; oil prices recede after staging recovery https://t.co/WboNIhk3MX 6 minutes ago

