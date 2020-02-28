Global  

Hong Kong to quarantine visitors from Italy and parts of France, Germany, Japan

Reuters Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Hong Kong will quarantine all visitors from Italy and parts of France, Germany and Japan for two weeks from March 13 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the French consulate in the Chinese-ruled city said on Tuesday.
