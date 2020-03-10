PC Harper murder trial: Officer 'dragged behind car for more than a mile' Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Brian Altman QC said PC Andrew Harper got caught in a strap trailing behind a car before his death. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Michael BBC News - PC Harper murder trial: Officer 'dragged behind car for more than a mile' https://t.co/8Slbci36XN 53 seconds ago concerned1 PC Harper murder trial: Officer 'dragged behind car for more than a mile. Difficult to believe gypsies flout the l… https://t.co/ya43HMrIJ0 2 minutes ago James Ash Harrowing details. Thoughts are with his family, friends and Thames Valley Police colleagues BBC News - PC Harper… https://t.co/5DhhZGrXuB 3 minutes ago Johanness-Poul Haukkavaara BBC News - PC Harper murder trial: Officer 'dragged behind car for more I HAVE NO SYMPATHY for those TEENS. ADULT… https://t.co/D1Y1ReYROj 3 minutes ago sam clancy 🇬🇧💗🌹 RT @MikePannett: BBC News - PC Harper murder trial: Officer 'dragged behind car for more than a mile' https://t.co/5Hv0q06NTf I won't publi… 4 minutes ago Colin Wilderspin No words to describe what this officer went through responding to a call from the public, reading this is horrific.… https://t.co/QtrU7eV1pa 6 minutes ago Mich 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @InspGadgetBlogs: BBC News - PC Harper murder trial: Officer 'dragged behind car for more than a mile' #RIPPCHarper https://t.co/tVBYWbR… 8 minutes ago Ed Habershon PC Harper murder trial: Officer 'dragged behind car for more than a mile' - follow @bbchelena as the case gets unde… https://t.co/3Zdtol4z0m 8 minutes ago