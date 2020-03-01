Global  

Kremlin says Trump not coming to Moscow for Victory Day

Seattle Times Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
MOSCOW (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump will not be coming to Moscow for Victory Day celebrations on May 9, the Kremlin said Tuesday. Russia has repeatedly invited Trump to visit Moscow on the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II — the nation’s most important holiday. Trump said last year he appreciated the […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Trump not coming to Moscow for Victory Day: Kremlin

Putin said it would be “a mistake” for world leaders not to attend the Victory Day celebrations this year.
Hindu

Kremlin says Trump cannot visit Russia for Victory Day in May

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the United States had told Moscow that U.S. President Donald Trump would not travel to Russia to mark Victory Day on May 9.
Reuters


