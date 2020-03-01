Kremlin says Trump not coming to Moscow for Victory Day

MOSCOW (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump will not be coming to Moscow for Victory Day celebrations on May 9, the Kremlin said Tuesday. Russia has repeatedly invited Trump to visit Moscow on the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II — the nation’s most important holiday. Trump said last year he appreciated the […]

