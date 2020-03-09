Global  

Streets deserted as Italy imposes unprecedented coronavirus lockdown

Reuters India Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Italy faced an unprecedented lockdown on Tuesday that left streets in the capital Rome and other cities deserted after the government extended a clampdown across the entire country in a bid to slow Europe's worst outbreak of the coronavirus.
News video: Streets of Milan are eerily empty amid coronavirus lockdown

Streets of Milan are eerily empty amid coronavirus lockdown 01:46

 The usually crowded city of Milan is more or less shut down after the government, hoping to stop the spread of coronavirus, imposed a lockdown across several regions in the north of Italy.

