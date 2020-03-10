Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Rudy Gobert > Jazz center Rudy Gobert blasts referees, vows 'justice' before next ejection

Jazz center Rudy Gobert blasts referees, vows 'justice' before next ejection

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
To put it nicely, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was not happy about getting ejected Monday night, and he made his feelings known after the game.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rudy Gobert promises 'justice' for next ejection after getting tossed following elbow shot to his face

The Jazz big man wasn't shy with his feelings about getting ejected
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.