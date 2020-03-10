I-League | Mohun Bagan clinches title after beating Aizawl FC Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Senegalese striker Baba Diawara scored the all-important goal for Mohun Bagan in the 80th minute to beat former champions 1-0. 👓 View full article

