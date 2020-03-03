Global  

Stocks surge on Wall Street following worst day since 2008

The Age Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Stocks are surging on Wall Street following the market's worst day since the financial crisis of 2008.
Wall Street Trading Temporarily Halted After Markets Plunge Over Coronavirus Fears

Wall Street Trading Temporarily Halted After Markets Plunge Over Coronavirus Fears

 U.S. stocks plunged so quickly Monday that trading was halted as frightened investors fled the markets amid growing economic uncertainty over the spreading coronavirus.

Recent related news from verified sources

Stocks rebound after Wall Street's worst day in 12 years

Expectations for fiscal stimulus from Washington is boosting financial markets, but can't erase Monday's plunge.
CBS News

3 Canadian Stocks That Went up on Wall Street’s Worst Day!

Dollarama Inc (TSX:DOL) was the rare stock that soared while Wall Street fell into the abyss last week.
Motley Fool

