Altior withdraws lame from Champion Chase defence at Cheltenham

BBC News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Altior has been ruled out of his Queen Mother Champion Chase defence at Cheltenham on Wednesday after being found to be be lame on Sunday.
Altior out of Cheltenham Festival 2020 confirms trainer Nicky Henderson

Cheltenham Festival favourite Altior will miss the Queen Mother Champion Chase after being found lame on Sunday morning, Nicky Henderson has confirmed
Henderson rues luck as Altior is ruled out of Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase

The two-time champion missed the chance of a third Cheltenham Festival win after he went lame in the lead up to racing at Cheltenham
