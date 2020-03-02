Kansas City mayor runs into problems attempting to vote
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The mayor of Kansas City struggled to vote Tuesday in the Missouri presidential primary after a worker mistakenly entered his name in the system. Mayor Quinton Lucas, a Democrat, made a video about the importance of voting before he headed into his normal polling location, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, to […]
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas backtracked on some of his most controversial budget proposals, including restoring funding for Children’s Mercy Kansas City... bizjournals Also reported by •Seattle Times
