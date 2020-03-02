Global  

Kansas City mayor runs into problems attempting to vote

Seattle Times Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The mayor of Kansas City struggled to vote Tuesday in the Missouri presidential primary after a worker mistakenly entered his name in the system. Mayor Quinton Lucas, a Democrat, made a video about the importance of voting before he headed into his normal polling location, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, to […]
Credit: KMBC - Published < > Embed
News video: KC mayor visits Westport Friday night

KC mayor visits Westport Friday night 01:15

 Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was in Westport Friday encouraging people to support the district.

