Ivy League cancels hoops tournaments due to virus concerns

Seattle Times Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The Ivy League is canceling its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. The four-team tournaments were scheduled to be played Friday through Sunday at Lavietes Pavilion in Cambridge. The Ivy League says it will award its automatic NCAA Tournament bids to regular-season champions Princeton […]
News video: WBZ News Update For March 10

WBZ News Update For March 10 02:28

 Harvard Students Told To Move Out; Ivy League Cancels Basketball Tournaments; Boston Marathon Still On Despite Coronavirus Concerns

Ivy League cancels hoops tournaments due to virus concerns

The Ivy League is canceling its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus
Hunsaker drains 5 treys, helps Brown stay alive in Ivy race

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Zach Hunsaker scored 20 points, draining five 3-pointers, and Brown beat Harvard 64-55 on Friday night, remaining in contention for the...
