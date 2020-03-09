Global  

Trump campaign accuses Twitter of bias after a clip of Biden violated 'manipulated media' rules

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
"It is critical that the Biden campaign be held to the same standard it is demanding apply to others," a Trump campaign official told Twitter.
