Brad Pitt, Melissa McCarthy join Property Brothers on new HGTV renovation show 'Celebrity IOU'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
HGTV announced a new show Tuesday titled "Celebrity IOU" that will feature Hollywood A-listers including Brad. Pitt, Michael Bublé and more.
