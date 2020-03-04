Realscreen .@hgtv will premiere a star-studded home renovation series, "Celebrity IOU," with hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott https://t.co/ErbG0Iz7Nj 24 minutes ago voiceofthehwy Brad Pitt, Melissa McCarthy join Property Brothers on new HGTV renovation show 'Celebrity IOU'… https://t.co/O55LzWJ2SO 37 minutes ago USA TODAY Life A new @HGTV show will be backed with star power. #CelebrityIOU will feature A-listers (Brad Pitt! Melissa McCarthy!… https://t.co/5wfrbWwkvF 1 hour ago Gary Levin Brad Pitt, Melissa McCarthy join Property Brothers on new @HGTV renovation show 'Celebrity IOU' https://t.co/8TdArCXRo2 via @usatoday 1 hour ago @Jmes RT @people: WATCH: Brad Pitt, Melissa McCarthy and More Stars Make Over Loved Ones' Homes on New HGTV Show https://t.co/1Kn58GkH4U 2 hours ago People WATCH: Brad Pitt, Melissa McCarthy and More Stars Make Over Loved Ones' Homes on New HGTV Show https://t.co/1Kn58GkH4U 2 hours ago MyHitLink News WATCH: Brad Pitt, Melissa McCarthy and More Stars Make Over Loved Ones' Homes on New HGTV Show https://t.co/xIqzY99qMK 3 hours ago Clicky Sound https://t.co/qhSGtgk3VA Even A-listers can't resist a little makeover magic. On the new HGTV series Celebrity IOU,… https://t.co/HnvG89PzUE 3 hours ago