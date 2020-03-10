Citing Coronavirus, Ivy League Cancels Basketball Tournaments
|
|
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The decision means that the Yale men and the Princeton women will advance to the N.C.A.A. tournaments, which are still scheduled to begin next week.
|
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
WBZ News Update For March 10 02:28
Harvard Students Told To Move Out; Ivy League Cancels Basketball Tournaments; Boston Marathon Still On Despite Coronavirus Concerns
|
