Life path RT @SamSenev: New York man who threatened Rep. Ilhan Omar sentenced to 1 year in prison "Somebody ought to put a bullet in her skull," Pat… 49 minutes ago

lazpal2 RT @elihbeckman: A Trump supporter who threatened to put a bullet in Ilhan Omar’s brain has just been sentenced to a year in prison. What… 2 hours ago

😼Shieldwolf II😼 RT @pdjf1: Man Who Threatened to ‘Put a Bullet’ in Ilhan Omar Is Sentenced to a Year in Prison https://t.co/JWGXeRn66K 3 hours ago

medallotres67 Man Who Threatened to ‘Put a Bullet’ in Ilhan Omar Is Sentenced to a Year in Prison https://t.co/EhcWFjvaYb https://t.co/THY3UfRBAE 3 hours ago

☠️ The Night Ridah!!! ☠️ RT @Tribe_XX: Man Who Threatened to ‘Put a Bullet’ in Ilhan Omar Is Sentenced to a Year in Prison https://t.co/mDgVpNrWGq 4 hours ago