Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Man Who Threatened to ‘Put a Bullet’ in Ilhan Omar Is Sentenced to a Year in Prison

Man Who Threatened to ‘Put a Bullet’ in Ilhan Omar Is Sentenced to a Year in Prison

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Patrick W. Carlineo Jr. pleaded guilty to making a threatening call to the congresswoman’s office and telling a staff member, “I’ll put a bullet in her [expletive] skull.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Man Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 9-Year-Old Girl Struck By Stray Bullet [Video]Man Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 9-Year-Old Girl Struck By Stray Bullet

Leroy Frazier was sentenced to 42 years in prison on Saturday.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:33Published

Man Escapes Injury After Bullet Gets Lodged In Clothing In Stockton Bar Shooting [Video]Man Escapes Injury After Bullet Gets Lodged In Clothing In Stockton Bar Shooting

A 42-year-old man escaped injury after gunshots fired into a Stockton bar on Friday night resulted in a bullet being lodged in his clothing.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man sentenced to one year in prison for threatening Ilhan Omar

Prosecutors said Patrick W. Carlineo Jr. told a staffter "back in the day, our forefathers would have put a bullet in her."
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

7siu3

Life path RT @SamSenev: New York man who threatened Rep. Ilhan Omar sentenced to 1 year in prison "Somebody ought to put a bullet in her skull," Pat… 49 minutes ago

Annette24313384

lazpal2 RT @elihbeckman: A Trump supporter who threatened to put a bullet in Ilhan Omar’s brain has just been sentenced to a year in prison. What… 2 hours ago

ii_shieldwolf

😼Shieldwolf II😼 RT @pdjf1: Man Who Threatened to ‘Put a Bullet’ in Ilhan Omar Is Sentenced to a Year in Prison https://t.co/JWGXeRn66K 3 hours ago

medallotres67

medallotres67 Man Who Threatened to ‘Put a Bullet’ in Ilhan Omar Is Sentenced to a Year in Prison https://t.co/EhcWFjvaYb https://t.co/THY3UfRBAE 3 hours ago

thenightridah

☠️ The Night Ridah!!! ☠️ RT @Tribe_XX: Man Who Threatened to ‘Put a Bullet’ in Ilhan Omar Is Sentenced to a Year in Prison https://t.co/mDgVpNrWGq 4 hours ago

pdjf1

PDJF1🚂⭐️⭐️⭐️#FactsMatter🇨🇦 Man Who Threatened to ‘Put a Bullet’ in Ilhan Omar Is Sentenced to a Year in Prison https://t.co/JWGXeRn66K 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.