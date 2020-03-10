Global  

Rare white giraffes killed by poachers in Kenya

BBC News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Rangers found the carcasses of a female and her calf in a village in north-eastern Kenya.
'This is a dark day': A pair of rare white giraffes are dead in Kenya, likely killed by poachers

The rare animals had a condition called leucism. The mother and a calf gained international attention in 2017 when the pair was captured on video.
Kenya's only female white giraffe and her calf killed by poachers

Two rare white giraffes have been killed by poachers at a Kenyan wildlife sanctuary.
