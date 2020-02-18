Global  

Court: House entitled to Mueller probe grand jury testimony

Seattle Times Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department must give Congress secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday — giving the House a win in a separation-of-powers clash with the Trump administration. The three-judge panel said in a 2-1 opinion that House Democrats were entitled to the […]
