Father of 737 MAX crash victim stages protest on anniversary of Ethiopia crash

Reuters Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
As families from many nations gathered for a memorial in Ethiopia to honor 157 victims of a Boeing 737 MAX plane crash a year ago, one father was thousands of miles away in Canada, protesting regulators who let the jet fly.
News video: 'I saw body parts being taken in white bags'

'I saw body parts being taken in white bags' 02:59

 The BBC's Emmanuel Igunza reflects a year on from the deadly Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max crash.

Boeing 737 MAX design blamed, a year after Ethiopian crash [Video]Boeing 737 MAX design blamed, a year after Ethiopian crash

A year after Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 crashed shortly after take-off, killing all 157 on board, a village near the crash site held a memorial while in the United States a draft report blames the..

Deadly crash victim's father meets good Samaritan who held son in his final moments [Video]Deadly crash victim's father meets good Samaritan who held son in his final moments

Two strangers will be forever connected after the father of a crash victim meets the good Samaritan who held his son in his final moments.

Ethiopia: Ethiopian Airlines Crash Families Gather to Remember Victims

[VOA] Relatives of victims in last year's Ethiopian Airlines crash have arrived in Addis Ababa to commemorate the anniversary of the tragedy and to get...
Families mark first anniversary of Ethiopian 737 MAX crash

Bereaved families who lost loved ones aboard Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 converged on the crash site on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of the tragedy, a...
