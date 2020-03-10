Global  

Rare white giraffes killed by poachers in Kenya

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
White giraffes are a rare sight in conservation parks in Kenya, but a mother and calf first spotted in 2017 had become a symbol of hope for the species. Now they have been found dead, presumably shot by poachers.
Kenya’s only white female giraffe and her calf have been killed by poachers, officials confirmed Tuesday.
