Panthers sign QB Kyle Allen to 1-year contract extension

Seattle Times Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The Panthers have signed quarterback Kyle Allen to a one-year contract extension. Allen was an exclusive rights free agent, meaning the Panthers essentially held all of his rights. Financial terms were not available on Tuesday. The 24-year-old Allen replaced an injured Cam Newton in Week 3 last season. Allen started off his second NFL season […]
