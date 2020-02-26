Global  

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrested for DWI in Texas

Seattle Times Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, authorities said Tuesday. Jones was booked into an Austin jail shortly after midnight and released on bond a few hours later, Travis County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kristen Dark said. She said she had no further […]
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones charged with DWI in Texas, authorities say

Texas police say Austin-based Alex Jones was booked into the Travis County Jail on a charge of driving while intoxicated just after midnight Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Arrested for Driving While Intoxicated in Texas


TIME

