Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Movie theaters in Seattle remain open amid new coronavirus outbreak; here are some of the safety measures they’re taking

Movie theaters in Seattle remain open amid new coronavirus outbreak; here are some of the safety measures they’re taking

Seattle Times Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in people being more wary about going out in public, and public health officials have encouraged folks to practice social distancing. Here's how some local movie theaters are taking precautions to keep patrons safe.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: New Yorkers don masks amid coronavirus outbreak panic

New Yorkers don masks amid coronavirus outbreak panic 00:55

 New Yorkers don masks in Manhattan on Tuesday (March 10) amid the coronavirus outbreak panic.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NY Governor Orders a Coronavirus Containment Zone [Video]NY Governor Orders a Coronavirus Containment Zone

NY Governor Orders a Coronavirus Containment Zone Gov. Cuomo announced on Monday that the zone be implemented in the city of New Rochelle. It will extend to a one-mile radius around a synagogue,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published

More Schools Close Over Coronavirus [Video]More Schools Close Over Coronavirus

As the coronavirus outbreak continues, more schools are opting to close their campuses and move to remote classes. CBSN New York's John Dias reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Italy imposes region-wide coronavirus quarantine in Lombardy

Italy has witnessed a surge in new coronavirus cases, prompting new measures to stave off the outbreak. Rome has enacted sweeping measures to limit mobility and...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •CBC.caReutersFrance 24

Prisons and jails are vulnerable to COVID-19 outbreaks

Prisons and jails are vulnerable to COVID-19 outbreaksPhoto by Mauro Ujetto/NurPhoto via Getty Images This week, a person incarcerated in King County Jail in downtown Seattle was taken to the hospital after they...
The Verge Also reported by •NPRSeattle Times

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.